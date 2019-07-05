Fur babies are very important members of the family. Yet I’ve had many customers tell me they feel like they must choose between their pets and their decor.

It’s true — our furry friends come with their own clutter, full of bowls, beds, toys and treats to spread out. It can be hard to place a dog bed over your carefully picked out hand-knotted rug, which needs to be seen to tie together the sofa and the curtains, after all. This chatter got me thinking: With the dog days of summer right around the corner (sorry, feline friends, we love you too!), there is no better way to celebrate then by exploring some ways to better harmonize your pets’ possessions and your home furnishings.

First things first: stylize the canine clutter.The dog necessities in most homes include bowls, beds, toys and treats. While those who prefer to hide these items altogether would benefit from a stylish and functional basket or storage hutch, a lot of the time it’s not realistic to be constantly putting these necessities away. Instead, use items that enhance your decor and keep your frequently used dog goodies within arm’s reach.

Start with the big things first, like the dog bed. We spend so much time picking out textiles and finishes for our own furniture, it’s a shame to throw off your space with a huge dog mattress. Fear not! There are so many high-performance fabrics available now — in countless colors, patterns and textures — that it’s easy (and dare I say fun) to pick out a bed for your best fur friend. No longer an eyesore, these beds allow pets to curl up by your feet in comfort and style.

Porcelain dog bowls that match your own tableware are an elevated meal setting for pups. Still easy to wash and food-safe, they don’t pull your attention when walking through a fully decorated kitchen. I recommend placing them on small washable rugs that can be ordered in any size. Using cute containers for treats and toys is another way to hide the clutter from visiting eyes while still adding to your decor.

Once the necessities are taken care of, go even further and represent your furry family member in your own items. There is no limit to showing your dog love. From fabric to towels, art and statues, there are canine items for every room in your house should you want them.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s.