Q: Now that the “kids” moved out we’re planning to turn a small bedroom into a laundry room. I found an oversized deep sink, but I’m stumped as to what kind of faucet to use. Any suggestions for a practical tough-style laundry faucet?

A: In years past, homeowners often installed commercial faucets on home laundry sinks. But, a commercial faucet may not have the finish, style or options needed for many of today’s fancy laundry rooms. Faucet companies noticed this market opening, and now you can find utility faucets that include beauty and work features.

First, look for the style of laundry faucet you like and one that’s constructed from impact- and scratch-resistant materials.

Next, think kitchen faucets when including features. New laundry faucets can include pullout spray heads and pause features.

Finally, get one with an easy clean finish, so you can spend more time washing your laundry and less time washing your laundry faucet!

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”