Q: We have a modest but very nice master bathroom. Without changing any fixtures, I would like to dress up this room with decorative accents. Since you are in a lot of bathrooms, what suggestions can you give me?

A: I get to see a lot of nice bathrooms, and one thing I’ve noticed is little details make a big difference. The little details I’m talking about are accessories that can be easily added to any bathroom without any remodeling work.

Items like higher-end matching bath towels, rugs and even hanging robes are a good start. Then you can add to your new linens with matching bath and body items. Luxurious soaps, lotions, candles and bath salts are some good ideas. Not only are these collection accessories visually attractive, but when coordinated correctly the aromas also blend nicely with each other.

Final tip: Look for bath/body products that are professionally designed and sold together. This way your bathroom can smell as nice as it looks.

