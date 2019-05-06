Q: We moved into a house with a recently remodeled bathroom. Our only complaint is the lighting: We need more light, especially over the sink and mirror area. Aside from installing extra lighting fixtures that may look out of place, do you have any suggestions?

A: The solution may be staring you in the face.

New lighted mirrors are available that feature built-in, flat-technology lighted frames. These trendy mirrors come in different shapes and sizes to match most bathrooms.

The lighted frame is compatible with dimmers and switches and can be used for mood and secondary lighting. Plus, it’s a beautiful mirror. Many units feature a plug-in electrical connections and easy-to-install mounting brackets.

You’ll need a licensed electrician to install switches and a recessed outlet to meet local codes. But as far as a multifunctional lighting upgrade, installing a lighted mirror can be a bright idea.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”