Q: We want to gain some bathroom storage and plan to remove our pedestal sink to install a new vanity base and top. In general, what cabinet-base size should we consider when replacing an existing sink?

A: Because you’re replacing an existing sink, you may want to choose a simple box vanity without drawers or shelving. Existing drain and water lines are roughed-in for a pedestal sink, so an open base can give you extra room to reconnect the plumbing.

Now for my vanity base size recommendations. When replacing a single wall-hung or pedestal sink, in most cases your options will be in the small or midsize categories.

The key factor is your bathroom size. If you have a tight fit, a smaller vanity base like 24 inches wide may be a good option. For larger family-use bathrooms, a midsize 30- to 36-inch-wide base may be your best fit.

When installing a vanity base and sink, don’t overwhelm or underwhelm the sink area space in your bathroom — size does matter.

