The hillside home, named the Martin Residence for its architect, Albert P. Martin, maintains its Midcentury aesthetic and original floor plan.

It’s a wrap in Silver Lake, California, where Kristin Wiig is offering up her revamped Midcentury Modern-style home for $5.125 million.

The actress has been busy in and around the Eastside of Los Angeles as of late. Last year, she sold her Los Feliz estate for $2 million and picked up a Case Study House in Pasadena for around $3 million.

The Silver Lake hillside perch, named the Martin Residence for its architect, Albert P. Martin, maintains its Midcentury aesthetic and original floor plan. An open-concept great room anchors the 3,515-square-foot interior and boasts restored sconces, oyster-colored cement tile floors and a concrete-block fireplace. Rich western red cedar paneling lines the ceiling.

There are also three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a stained-glass kitchen, an office, a den and a newly added movie theater accessed by a sliding wall of wood. A separate guest residence adds a studio and sauna.

Walls of glass line the home’s back side, opening up to a wraparound deck with views of the Silver Lake Reservoir. An infinity-edge pool and spa cap off the space.

Wiig, 45, was a fixture on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005 to 2012. Since then, she’s starred in the films “Skeleton Twins,” “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds” and “Downsizing.”

She scooped the spot through a trust four years ago for $1.7 million, according to public records.