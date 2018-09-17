To find your faucet type, simply measure the distance between the center of the faucet handles. Then go with the flow toward that replacement choice.

Q: We want to replace our two-handle bathroom faucet. But, we found the choices for bathroom faucets were overwhelming. Is there some advice you can give us to make our bathroom faucet purchase a little easier?

A: Usually, the easiest way to purchase and/or install a new bathroom faucet is to stay with the same type of faucet you already have. The two most-popular choices are a two-handle centerset or a widespread faucet.

To find your faucet type, simply measure the distance between the center of the faucet handles. A distance of 4 inches between handles indicates the faucet is a centerset type. If the distance between handles is 8 to 16 inches, that falls into the widespread faucet category.

Also, centerset faucets are usually a single connected unit, while widespread faucets may have three separate components.

Bottom line: Find out your existing faucet type and go with the flow toward that replacement choice.