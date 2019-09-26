Kirsten Dunst’s L.A. home is staying in Hollywood hands. Actress Annie Potts was the buyer of the Toluca Lake two-story, which sold last week for $4.55 million.

Potts, known for her role as secretary Janine Melnitz in the original “Ghostbusters” films, must have liked what she saw in the place. The Cape Cod-inspired house went under contract just nine days after it hit the market in June for $4.7 million.

The lakefront property has plenty to offer, from the charming fenced front yard to the tiered back yard with a custom-built gazebo, swimming pool and private dock.

Inside, abundant windows add shades of green to artsy living spaces full of crisp white walls and light hardwood floors. Wainscoting and eye-catching chandeliers touch up the living and dining rooms, while the center-island kitchen adds custom cabinetry and generous doses of marble.

Other main-level highlights include a foyer with a sweeping staircase and a family room full of French doors, which open to a brick patio with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The massive master suite sits upstairs and expands to include a whitewashed bathroom and a covered balcony with a view of the lake. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within the 4,333-square-foot interior.

Dunst, 37, has scores of credits dating from the 1990s. As a 12-year-old, she received a Golden Globe nomination for “Interview with the Vampire,” and her notable roles since include “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Melancholia” and Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Potts, 66, received a Golden Globe nomination for 1978’s “Corvette Summer.” Over the years, she’s also starred in “Pretty in Pink,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Designing Women.” More recently, she has appeared on the sitcom “Young Sheldon” and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4.”