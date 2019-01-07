Choose your new kitchen faucet by considering these three options.

Q: I am way overdue to install a new kitchen faucet. I want a one-handle style with pull spray, but I’m behind on the new faucet technology. To make my choice easier, can you please bring me up to speed on new kitchen faucets?

A: A lot of modern upgrades and options are available for kitchen faucets. Since you’re looking for a one-handle faucet with a pull spray, I’ll go over the basics for just that one type of faucet.

You should consider and choose your new kitchen-faucet options from these three categories:

Pull type. Decide if you want a pullout or pull-down spray. Pullout is nice for filling pots, while pull-down is great for washing the sink bowl.

Spray head. You can choose between multi-spray options or just a basic spray head.

Touchless. Finally, you can even add electronic touchless technology to your one-handle faucet.

I hope this info helps you get a handle on your new kitchen-faucet options.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.