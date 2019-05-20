Joe Walsh, the legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist, has listed his stylish nest in the Beverly Hills area for $5.3 million.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the single-story house dates to 1966 but has been extensively renovated and reimagined with an emphasis on designer details. Think subdued hues, lacy wall treatments and eye-catching chandeliers.

Surrounded by lush landscaping and palms, the 3,820-square-foot house is decked out with a whole-house stereo system, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, a wall fireplace in the living room, a milky white chef’s kitchen and a media room/den. A 600-foot recording studio was added by Walsh during his stay. To borrow from his 1978 hit, life’s been good.

The master suite — one of four bedrooms and seven bathrooms — takes in garden views from the large soaking tub.

Outside, there’s a covered patio with a fireplace, a swimming pool and a spa. A motor court and two-car garage sit off the gated entry.

Walsh, 71, was an established musician with the James Gang when he joined the Eagles in 1975. His hits with the Eagles include “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998.

Walsh, who owns other property in Southern California, bought the house six years ago for $3.95 million, records show.