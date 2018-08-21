The singer-actor has listed the home, built in 2016, for $4.25 million.

Joe Jonas is moving on from his Sherman Oaks, California, home of two years. The singer-actor of Jonas Brothers and DNCE fame has put the gated spot on the market for $4.25 million.

Built in 2016, the two-story house presents as a Cape Cod-inspired contemporary in the farmhouse style. Modern touches include Calacatta marble slabs and sliding barn-style doors. Black cabinetry and gold Waterworks fixtures create visual contrast in the chef’s kitchen.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house has 5,600 square feet of living space covered by wide-plank oak floors. Built-ins fill the walls in the office/den, and a butler’s pantry connects the dining room and kitchen area. A movie theater features tiered seating.

Bi-folding doors open to a wide covered patio that overlooks the backyard. The quarter-acre lot, which is fenced and hedged, also holds a swimming pool with a cascading spa, a lawn and a detached guest house.

Jonas, 26, gained fame in the mid-2000s as the frontman for the pop-rock band that included his brothers, Nick and Kevin. Three years ago, he formed the funk-pop group DNCE, which has released one solo album and singles that include the hit “Cake by the Ocean.” More recently, the band released the extended play “People to People.”

This year, he has a voice role in the animated film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”