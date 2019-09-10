Most people want to lose a few inches. Jenny Craig has dropped a few thousand square feet.

After slimming the asking price for her compound in the San Diego-area community of Del Mar, the weight-loss guru has sold the oceanfront property for $22 million. That’s $17.5 million shy of the original asking price, records show.

Shaped like a hollow rectangle, the compound wraps around a courtyard with a pool and spa before descending to 80 feet of ocean frontage. Inside, the tan-colored compound holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,625 square feet.

Bright common spaces combine crisp white walls with Saltillo tile floors and walls of glass across two stories. A dual-sided fireplace separates a pair of living areas, and the main floor also holds a galley-style kitchen and dining area.

Up a spiral staircase, the master suite has beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace. Through French doors, it expands to a wraparound deck with sweeping ocean views.

A palm-topped beachfront patio spans the home’s back side. In the front, a gated driveway with room for 18 cars leads to a four-car garage. Two guest suites and an outdoor kitchen round out the three-quarter-acre grounds.

Craig, 87, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.