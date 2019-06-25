Actor Jason Segel, known for his roles on “Freaks and Geeks” and “How I Met Your Mother,” has purchased a 100-year-old home in Pasadena, California, for $4.255 million, records show.

Tucked behind gates and a white-picket fence, the charming two-story was recently renovated but retains such character details as a mix of siding and decorative window inlays. A clipped-gable roof and a covered front porch add to the curb appeal.

A formal living room with a fireplace, an oversized dining room, a new chef’s kitchen, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms are within more than 5,600 square feet of interior. A bonus room/loft currently holds a gym.

Pocketing glass doors open to a trellis-topped patio in the backyard. The home sits on about half an acre and includes a new swimming pool with a raised spa, lawn and mature trees. There’s also a detached two-car garage.

The property previously sold a year ago for about $3.6 million, records. It had been listed since April for $3.995 million, or $260,000 less than the sale price.

Segel, 39, has kept busy since the “How I Met Your Mother” series wrapped up in 2014, appearing in the films “End of the Tour” (2015), “The Discovery” (2017) and “Come Sunday” (2018). He is reportedly filming a new anthology series for AMC called “Dispatches From Elsewhere.”