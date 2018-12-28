The actress's chic home with a Modernist vibe isn't in the famous Beverly Hills ZIP Code, but it sold in just a week for $4.4775 million.

Jennie Garth is moving on from another ZIP Code. The actress of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame has sold her home in Studio City, California, for $4.4775 million.

Extensively renovated during Garth’s ownership, the Modernist-vibe house hit the market in July for $4.495 million and had an offer in hand in about a week, real estate records show. The sale price is more than double what the actress paid for the property through a trust five years ago — $2 million.

Set behind walls and gates in the Wrightwood Estates area, the single-story house draws the eye with its broad eaves, walls of windows and raised roof sections lined with clerestory windows. A reflection pond flanks floating concrete steps leading up to the pivoting glass front door.

At the heart of the home is an open great room and dining area with soaring ceilings, a hanging fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in canyon and city-light views. The 4,100 square feet of living space also contains a center-island kitchen, a media room and a wet bar.

In the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and custom bath, pocketing doors open directly to the swimming pool. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in all.

The home, built in 1978, sits on just shy of an acre of grounds that contain a turf lawn, a fire pit and multiple patios. An outdoor kitchen, a putting green and an in-ground trampoline complete the setting.

Garth, 46, has kept busy since her days on “90210,” appearing on such shows as “What I Like About You,” “Mystery Girls” and “The Mick.” She reprised her role as Kelly Taylor on the drama series “90210” from 2008–2010.