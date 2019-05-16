A piece of Paul Simon is up for grabs in Connecticut, where the prolific singer-songwriter has listed his Georgian mansion for $13.9 million.

The stately brick home isn’t the property’s only draw. In addition to 32 acres of meadows and vistas, the estate holds a guest cottage/studio where Simon recorded his last four albums.

The park-like property in New Canaan, an affluent town about an hour outside New York City, sits behind a stone wall and gated entry. Walled gardens and courtyards surround the main residence, which was built in 1938 and holds six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and five fireplaces across 8,525 square feet.

Highlights include a formal living room with a wall of bookshelves, a window-filled sunroom and a center-island kitchen with a rounded breakfast nook. A second-story terrace takes in views of the verdant grounds.

Outside, a bevy of magnolia, copper beech and sugar maple trees dots the rolling lawns. The estate also holds a swimming pool and circular motor court.

Simon, 77, rose to prominence in the 1950s and ’60s with Art Garfunkel as the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel. Their hits included “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Mrs. Robinson,” which became the first rock song to win the Grammy for record of the year in 1969. Simon has received 16 Grammys.

As a solo artist, he’s recorded 14 studio albums since 1965. His 1986 album “Graceland” sold an estimated 16 million copies and was added to the National Recording Registry in 2007.