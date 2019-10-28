Q: We’re adding an island to our kitchen complete with a prep sink. Because of space concerns, the island and prep sink will be as small as possible. Can you recommend a compact kitchen prep faucet we can install in a small island area?

A: For smaller prep sinks, many homeowners simply install a bar sink faucet. But sometimes a bar-type faucet may not fill the bill for prep sink use.

What you could use is a versatile and compact faucet called an independent side-spray faucet. This unique faucet has the functionality of a side spray for rinsing food and dishes, plus its own built-in hot and cold single-lever control valve. The spray head profile faucet body sits on an angle and, when needed, pulls out of the faucet control for easing rinsing and cleaning complete with pause features.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for a little something on the side, look into an independent side-spray faucet.

