December is here, and for many of us, that means a lot of quality time spent around the dining room table. It’s the perfect place to share good meals and conversation with friends and family.

Interior designer and stylist Ginny Macdonald’s cozy, Old World-inspired dining room caught our eye on Instagram. The standout space looks warm and inviting — a perfect place to swap stories, jokes and laughs with guests around the holidays.

“My main inspiration for this room, and the house in general, was heavily taken from having grown up in the U.K.,” Macdonald, of Ginny Macdonald Design, wrote in an email.

The designer, who now lives in Los Angeles, incorporated a mix of vintage furnishings and contemporary accents to create a curated look.

“While the dining table and Eames chairs are new and speak to a midcentury era, most of the other pieces of furniture are flea market finds,” she said.

The centerpiece of the room — the oversize vintage map of England — was scouted by Macdonald at an antique mall in California. “It’s probably my favorite vintage find in the house,” she wrote.

For a similar feel, she suggests searching on Etsy for vintage maps and art (she likes the shop Reclaimer), and mounting the work in simple and modern frames. You can also scour your flea markets, antique stores or eBay.

Want to achieve this look? Try these tips and products.