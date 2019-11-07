Every home can use a bit of TLC every now and then, but spiffing it up doesn’t need to break the bank. Projects as simple as a quick power wash or paint touch-up can make a big improvement in the appearance of your home.

If you’re looking to make some simple improvements, try these quick and easy upgrades — they’ll refresh your place without putting a strain on your wallet.

Tidy up

Give your home its sparkle back with a quick scrubbing! Tackle areas you don’t normally clean to make your home’s interior look like new. Buff out scuffs on the wall with melamine foam and pay attention to your trim. It’s also a good idea to wipe down your appliances to remove spots. If you don’t have the time to do it yourself, you can hire a professional house cleaner to help. According to the Angie’s List Pricing Guide, you can expect to pay between $115 and $235.

Touch up your paint

Has it been a while since your last paint refresh? Whether you’d like to change the color of your living room or just need a few quick touchups here and there, paint can make a huge difference. Touchups are pretty simple to DIY, but for extensive interior paint jobs or exterior work, it’s a good idea to talk to a pro. On average, homeowners report paying between $965 and $2,740 to have a home interior painted, and they report paying between $1,710 and $3,975 to have a home exterior painted.

Upgrade your hardware

Something as simple as changing out your cabinet hardware and door knobs can make a big impact — and usually for under $100 or so, depending on the number of cabinets and doors you’re working with and the hardware you choose. The best part? You can complete most hardware upgrades on your own!

Get rid of clutter

Clutter can quickly turn an ideal home into a stressful and messy space. To beat the chaos, clean out your closets and drawers and keep only essential belongings. If you don’t have enough room for storage, or if you feel overwhelmed by the project, consider consulting an organizational expert. They’ll know how to best utilize your space no matter the size. You can typically expect to pay between $250 and $750 for their help. But many homeowners consider it well worth the cost. And once your home is tidied up, it will feel brand-new.

Power wash exterior surfaces

Power washing is one of the fastest ways to give your home a refresh. Whether your driveway is covered in grime or your siding could use a good cleaning, this task should only take an afternoon to complete. For the best results, hire a pro to complete this project. While it’s possible to DIY this job, there’s a chance you could damage your siding or even injure yourself. According to the Angie’s List Pricing Guide, homeowners report paying an average of $185 to $380 to hire a professional.

Spruce up the landscaping

If you’re looking for a quick way to improve your yard, consider a few easy pick-me-ups. Place one or two pots by the front door and fill them with seasonal flowers like mums. Do some weeding and fill in sparse areas of your landscaping with inexpensive mulch, rock or sod for a polished look. If you’re looking to make more of an impact, a landscaper can help. According to the Angie’s List Pricing Guide, homeowners report paying an average of $1,380 to $5,300 to hire a pro.

Jenna Schuster is a reporter for Angie’s List, a provider of local consumer reviews and an online marketplace of services.