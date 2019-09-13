Blue remains one of the most popular colors in fashion and home decor. A power color, blue is often highlighted best when paired with light colors such as white and cream.

Blue is a rich and deep, while creams and whites are soft and light, which creates a powerful balance. The colors work especially well together in spaces in which you may wish to have a sense of strong contrast, such as living rooms and dining rooms.

Here are some ideas for how to incorporate blue and white into your space.

Artwork can be a nice way to introduce or tie various colors together within a space.

Area rugs come in different shapes, sizes and color combinations that can help introduce blue and white into your home.

Accessories such as toss pillows, decorative items and coffee-table books offer creative ways to tie blue and white together.

Color mapping is a design technique you can use to repeat or “map” a color or colors throughout a room, so a space feels and looks more cohesive.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.