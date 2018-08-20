Follow these tips to make sure your property is ready for its close-up.

When it comes time to sell your home, photos may make all the difference. Potential buyers often spend a lot of time perusing photos online before deciding if they want to see a property in person. This is where the power of photography comes into play.

With the advent of lower-priced, high-quality cameras and even cellphones, it is possible for homeowners to take great photographs. Others may choose to leave the job to a professional. Either way, here are some photography tips to keep in mind to make sure your property is ready for its close-up.

DO:

Take photos either in late morning or early afternoon. This is typically when you have optimal light. Never take photos at night.

Make sure all lamps and overhead lighting are turned on.

Add bursts of color to a space by adding colorful toss pillows, throws or accents. These touches will really help to make your photos pop.

Tell a story. Whether you choose to hire a professional stager, or style a space yourself, telling a story through the use of similar colors, finishes or complementary décor will help ensure a space is cohesive.

Add artwork. It’s a wonderful finishing touch and an important accent.

DON’T: