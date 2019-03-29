When city dwellers get fed up with the expense and congestion of urban life, they frequently entertain the same dream: pack it all in and move to the country.

Maybe you’ve been thinking about building a small vacation house (or a forever home) on a quiet piece of land, but don’t know where to start. It’s understandable. For those considering constructing a country escape, there’s a steep learning curve.

These four stories contain some of the major factors to consider before taking the plunge, as well as insights I gained from my own experience building a home outside of Leavenworth.

Picking the right site and right people

• Locating the right property is one of the biggest challenges of building in a rural area, and picking the right crew is invaluable in areas where labor and materials are hard to find. Learn more here.

Planning your expenses

• New construction is expensive — sometimes shockingly so. Here’s what you need to know about estimates, as well as ways to trim costs. Learn more here.

Understanding the timing

• The process feels both never-ending and incredibly rushed. And if you want to DIY any part, be ready for many weekends of work. Learn more here.

Making it permanent?

• Be sure to consider the realities of owning a part-time home, as well as the realities of making your vacation home your forever home. Learn more here.