A trio of houses tied to legendary singer Frank Sinatra are for sale in Southern California. The properties suit different preferences in style as well as geographic location.

Malibu

For the beachgoer, there is Sinatra’s onetime Malibu home on Broad Beach.

Built in 1992, the two-story estate served as a celebrity hangout for Sinatra and his friends. Stars such as Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke are among those who visited the oceanfront spot.

Architect Ted Grenzbach worked with the Sinatras to design the house, which emphasizes open living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that take in ocean views. In 5,800 square feet, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an expansive master suite with a lounge, fireplace, hair salon and sauna. Asking price: $12.9 million.

Palm Desert

For the desert dweller, a retreat built for the crooner is back on the market in Palm Desert.

Spanning 7.5 acres of desert valley, the scenic ’70s estate is named Villa Maggio — an ode to the late singer’s character in the Academy Award-winning film “From Here to Eternity.”

Three custom-designed structures fill out the gated retreat: a rustic lodge, a two-story guesthouse and a pool house. With nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 6,400 square feet, there’s plenty of room for guests, which Sinatra took full advantage of when hosting members of the Rat Pack and other celebrities. Asking price: $4.5 million.

Chatsworth

For the architectural aficionado, the midcentury-modern-style home that Sinatra leased for a decade is up for grabs in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Sinatra never owned the estate overlooking the Chatsworth Nature Preserve but leased the property for nearly a decade from bank heiress and original owner Dora Hutchinson. More recently, the property has served as a filming location for episodes of “Mad Men” and “Californication,” as well as the film “Dreamgirls.”

Set on about 7 acres of grounds, the William Pereira-designed house features 16-foot-tall walls of glass, a wet bar, a den-office, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Two swimming pools, a motor court, a guesthouse, lawn and landscaping make up the grounds. Asking price: $12.5 million.