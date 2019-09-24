Television producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, whose scores of credits include “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” has sold her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for just over $7 million.

The 1920s traditional-style home, set on a leafy half-acre lot, first came up for sale in October 2018 for $9.995 million. It had been listed for $8.5 million since May.

Owned by Rhimes since 2010, the 8,300-square-foot house has coffered ceilings, crown molding, scaled formal rooms and a formal entry with a hand-stenciled floor. The chef’s kitchen opens to the den. There are fireplaces in the library, family room and living room.

A total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms includes a multi-room master suite complete with dual baths, two walk-in closets and a separate study. Another bedroom, formerly another office, is where Rhimes penned screenplays for many of her hit shows.

Outside, the tiered backyard has a grassy lawn and steps leading up to a swimming pool and pool deck. A detached cabana sits near the pool area. A smattering of mature sycamore and elm trees fill the frontyard.

Rhimes, 49, is the producer behind such popular television hits as “Private Practice,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Station 19.” In 2017, she agreed to a multiyear development deal with streaming service Netflix.