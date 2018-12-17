Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have paid $14.5 million for the top floor of a 13-story development in Santa Monica, California.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow and his wife, actress-comedian Leslie Mann, have paid $14.5 million for the Santa Monica, California, penthouse of skincare entrepreneur Howard Murad.

The 8,000-square-foot abode sits on the top floor of a building with its own slice of Hollywood history. The 13-story development, designed by architect A. Quincy Jones, was once home to actor William Holden. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred in such films as “Sunset Boulevard” and “Sabrina,” lived there until he died in 1981 at 63.

Entered through two private elevators, the penthouse unit enjoys views of the ocean, mountains and downtown skyline. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a handful of living spaces lined with walls of glass.

Skylights top an expansive living room with a wet bar and fireplace, and there’s also a chandelier-topped dining area, an office, a media room and a gym. Balconies wrap the exterior, creating additional living space.

A private, 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck with built-in seating and a spa tops the penthouse.

Apatow has developed and produced a slew of sitcoms and films over the years, including “Freaks and Geeks,” “Girls,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.” He founded his production company, Apatow Productions, in 1999.

Mann has starred in “The Bling Ring,” “Funny People” and “Blockers,” among a host of films. This month, she’s set to appear in “Welcome to Marwen.”