All-Star left wing Ilya Kovalchuk, who was waived by the Los Angeles Kings in December but has since signed with the Montreal Canadiens, has bought a home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills for $11.2 million.

The single-story house, built in 2018, has clean lines, slabs of ribboned marble and pocketing doors that take in city and ocean views. Some 6,200 square feet of interior holds a subdued chef’s kitchen with an island, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A wet bar sits in the far corner of the open-concept living room.

Outside, grounds of more than half an acre center on a swimming pool with a raised spa and baja deck. A dining pavilion and built-in barbecue sit across from the pool.

The property originally came up for sale in early 2018 for $16.888 million and was more recently listed for $11.495 million, records show.

Kovalchuk, 36, signed a three-year, $18.75-million contract with the Kings last summer, but lasted less than halfway through the deal before being waived by the team. The two-time all-star and Olympic gold medalist has since signed a one-year pact with Montreal.