Adrian Gonzalez, the former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger who was playing for the New York Mets earlier this year, has bought a grand estate in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $10.5 million.

Set on two lots totaling about an acre, the Mediterranean Revival-style home was built in 1926 for J.B. Leonis, a banker and industrial developer who founded the city of Vernon, California. It had remained in the Leonis family until the sale to Gonzalez, which closed toward the end of August.

The two-story mansion, which blends Palladian and Italianate design elements, was designed by architect Richard D. King.

Within the 8,500-square-foot interior are a beamed-ceiling entry hall, a paneled library with a fireplace, five bedrooms and separate staff quarters. Built as a showplace for entertaining, the home boasts large-scale living and dining rooms and multiple loggias set beneath groin-vault ceilings.

On the basement level remains a holdover from Prohibition: a walk-in liquor vault. Recreation and media rooms also lie on the lower floor.

Rolling lawns, specimen trees, fountains, a swimming pool and a pool house make up the grounds. A three-car garage and detached cottage sit at the rear of the property.

Gonzalez, a 36-year-old first baseman and five-time all-star, was released by the Mets in June after appearing in 54 games for the team.