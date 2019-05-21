Q: My parents are moving in with us for a while and this will put more use on our main bathroom. I plan to install a new toilet to help deal with the extra traffic. Before I buy, what toilet features can help with this issue? — Peter, Florida

A: For heavy-use bathrooms I suggest you look at three categories to help choose your new toilet.

Water-saving capabilities. Look into a high-efficiency toilet with a strong flush rating. With extra toilet use, you need to cut down on water consumption as much as you can. High-efficiency toilets use under 1.3 gallons per flush.

Universal design. Different age groups may be using the same toilet. Comfort height toilets are available that are a little higher than standard toilets.

Cleaning issues. More use equals more cleaning. A skirted-type toilet can address the issue because it has smooth sides for easier cleaning.

