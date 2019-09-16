Q: I have a boring single showerhead and want to upgrade with a rain-shower head and a hand shower. My plumbing and shower stall are in good shape, so I don’t want to turn this into a big project. Any easier upgrade ideas?

A: I recently wrote an article on rain-shower heads. Since then, many readers have asked about custom shower stalls.

One of my new favorite shower upgrade fixtures is called a shower column. Instead of having to install new plumbing behind the walls, in most cases a shower column is installed in the surrounding area to the shower wall with minimum alterations.

A shower column unit features finished vertical piping that is anchored to the inside wall. The piping rises up and over the user with a rain-shower head attached to the top fitting. An easy-to-reach diverter with a sliding hand shower is included in most kits.

Bottom line: Installing a shower column can take your experience to new heights.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”