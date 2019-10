Actress Heather Graham is ready for a change of scenery in Hollywood Hills. After living in her Beachwood Canyon compound for more than two decades, it has hit the market for $2.85 million, records show.

That’s $1.97 million more than the “Boogie Nights ” actress paid for the property in 1998. She’s not the only notable name tied to the estate; according to the listing, novelist Zane Grey, author of “Riders of the Purple Sage,” was among its past residents.

Built in 1927, the Spanish-style home has been well preserved in the 92 years since. Past a rotunda entry, the floor plan features beamed ceilings, tile finishes, picture windows, arched doorways and bright splashes of color across three stories of living.

A two-story living room with a sunny lounge serves as the focal point. Elsewhere, there’s a tile kitchen, dining room, wood-paneled library, brick wine cellar and colorful bonus room.

The master suite sits upstairs and opens to a private balcony overlooking the sloping grounds. A total of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within 2,150 square feet of interior.

Outside, tiered gardens descend the hillside, leading to a brick patio, swimming pool, spa and a pavilion with a fire pit. A bonus structure, which is currently used as a two-car garage, completes the scene.

A Hollywood staple since the 1980s, Graham scored roles in “License to Drive” and “Drugstore Cowboy” before more notable appearances in “Boogie Nights,” “Twin Peaks,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and the “Hangover” franchise. More recently, the 49-year-old starred in “Californication” and “Flaked.”