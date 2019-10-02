Purple has long been a color associated with royalty and wealth. Whether you are looking to incorporate soft pastel tones or rich, deep colors, purple can add an interesting twist to nearly any room in your home.

Warmth. Purple has a number of strong undertones, particularly warm ones such as red, yellow and orange. As a result, many shades of purple can add an inviting element of warmth and richness to a space. Purple isn’t always easily duplicated, so it is often considered rare and special.

Accents. Think of purple as a great accent color. You can use purple in a number of different ways to add an unexpected or unique color mix to your space. Consider accessories such as toss pillows, throws, artwork and area rugs, as well as accent furniture such as side chairs.

Combinations. While purple can make a strong stand-alone statement, it also works well when paired with other colors. Purple and orange is an especially popular combo, while purple and yellow are complementary colors. Purple also pairs well with neutral foundation colors such as charcoal gray, black, cream and chocolate brown.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.