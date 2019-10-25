Gwen Stefani, who rose to fame as the face of rock band No Doubt, has sold the Beverly Hills-area home she shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for $21.65 million.

The buyer is Sebastian Maniscalco, a stand-up comic and actor who has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “The Irishman,” and his wife, artist Lana Gomez.

The renovated contemporary-style home, once owned by Jennifer Lopez, is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills, California, and sits on a lot of about two acres. In addition to the 11,845-square-foot main house, the property has an infinity-edge pool, a lighted tennis court and a playground. There’s also a chicken coop.

Inside, the home keeps the eyes moving with black-and-white striped cabinetry in the kitchen, an artful accent wall in the dining room and three fireplaces set within ribboned stone. A theater room, a gym and two offices are among the living areas. Including the guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

A covered lounge creates additional living space outdoors and has a patio with a wet bar and another fireplace.

The property last changed hands in 2006 for $13.25 million, property records show. Although it carries a 90210 ZIP Code, the L.A. Times Mapping Database identifies the area as part of Studio City.

Stefani, who turned 50 this month, has won three Grammys, including two for the songs “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.” She returned to the singing competition show “The Voice” this season as a coach.

Rossdale, 53, is the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Bush. The group has released six studio albums, most recently “Man on the Run” in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Maniscalco, 46, released his fifth stand-up special, “Stay Hungry,” this year on Netflix. As an actor, he has appeared in the films “The Nut Job 2” and “Green Book.”