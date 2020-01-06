A dozen guns adorn the dining room wall. Bizarre figurines of bears and rabbits eye you from every living space. L.A. has gobs of outlandish estates, but Dr. Phil’s Beverly Crest home — which just hit the market for $5.75 million — is as unusual as they come.

The popular TV host, whose real name is Phillip McGraw, bought the property in 2007, and it’s currently used by his son Jordan, according to the listing agent. The exterior seems normal enough with yellow walls and a clay tile roof, but the 6,170-square-foot interior toes the line between eclectic and downright bizarre.

A chandelier-topped great room under a black-and-white checkered rotunda anchors the two-story floor plan. It draws the eye with a sweeping staircase draped in woody vines and a custom wet bar with antler-like backrests on the bar stools.

The family room adds neon-lighted cabinetry, and the entry boasts a hanging chair. In the living room, custom art and animal figurines surround a fireplace. According to the listing, the one-of-a-kind finishes can be kept.

A more dramatic space comes in the dining room, which is cloaked in bold shades of black and gray and features a wall of guns. The lofted billiards room lightens things up with a wine cellar and blue floors seemingly splattered with white paint.

The master suite sits upstairs. One of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, it opens to a private balcony overlooking the half-acre grounds.

Outside, the living spaces are a bit more normal. There’s a dining gazebo with chandeliers, as well as a lounge with a fireplace. In the back, a flagstone patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa.

McGraw, 69, is best known for his advice-centered talk show “Dr. Phil,” which debuted in 2002 after he starred in segments on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” The show is currently renewed until 2023 and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award every year since 2004. In 2011, he sold a Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills for $12 million, The Times previously reported.