Armand Marciano, who co-founded the denim brand Guess Inc. with brothers Georges, Maurice and Paul, has his custom home in the Lake Sherwood community of Los Angeles on the market. Originally listed at $7.995 million, the home’s price has been reduced to $7.495 million.

As one might imagine from a fashion powerhouse, the Italian villa-style home is full of fashionable details. Arched French doors, lacey ironwork and blond wood-beamed ceilings are among features of note. Sparkling fixtures keep the eyes moving upward in the chef’s kitchen and family room area.

A grand fireplace anchors the great room, which has French doors that open to the backyard. The den/game room, which has a wet bar, is awash in rich woodwork.

In the formal dining room, a custom temperature-controlled wine cellar sits behind a wall of ornate glass doors.

A total of four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms include a master suite outfitted with an attached gym, two walk-in closets and a fireplace.

Outside, the 8,380-square-foot house is set off by a custom swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio with a fireplace and a pavilion.

Formal gardens and lawn fill out the roughly one-acre site. Views take in surrounding mountains and Lake Sherwood’s private golf course.

Marciano co-founded Guess jeans with his brothers in 1981 and served as a senior executive vice president for the clothing brand. He left the company in 2003.