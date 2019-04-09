Two days after retiring from a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, star tight end Rob Gronkowski sold his penthouse condo in Boston for $2.3 million.

He had owned the home for three years, records show, buying it for $1.9 million in 2016 and listing it just last month for $2.375 million.

Located in the Seaport District, the corner-unit condo is a vibrant mix of wood and brick. Beamed ceilings top maple floors in the common spaces, and a listing photo shows a Gronkowski jersey hanging from a brick wall in the living room.

Highlights include a Juliet balcony, a chandelier-topped dining area and a custom-built kitchen with dual ovens and milled antique fir carpentry.

Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office round out the 2,063-square-foot floor plan. In addition, a spiral staircase ascends to a private rooftop deck that adds 340 square feet of entertaining space. City light views abound.

The home is part of Fort Point Place, a condo complex located a few blocks from the water, and includes two parking spots.

Gronkowski, 29, spent nine seasons with the Patriots, racking up five Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl championships during his time there. In 2011, he became the only tight end to lead the league in receiving touchdowns with 17.