Q: We are completely gutting and remodeling a small powder room on our first floor. Since this room is just a small toilet and sink area, we want to go all out! I’ve picked my toilet, but can you suggest a super sink I can check out?

A: Hands down, I would suggest a natural stone vessel-type sink. Look into honed marble or limestone, and I’ll tell you why: On top of being beautiful natural sink materials, marble and limestone also blend well with artistic etchings that can be incorporated into the sink surface. The etching patterns can be highlighted with gold metallic finishes to complete a jaw-dropping high-end look.

So if you want to go for all the marbles with your new bathroom, choose a natural stone artistic-etched vessel sink.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”