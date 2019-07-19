From lemons and limes to oranges and grapefruits, the rich and vibrant colors of these juicy fruits can also help provide bursts of color in your home. Many citrus colors blend well together and in nearly every instance convey a bright, fresh and cheery message.

Looking for ways to infuse citrus into your home? Consider these five tips.

Mix and match. It is OK to mix various citrus colors in the same room.

Use citrus colors as accents. Bright yellow and crisp lime can make great accent colors in nearly any room.

Pair citrus colors with neutral colors and tones such as white, black and tan. These colors work well to create a sense of contrast.

Consider using citrus colors as accents. Whether it’s an accent pillow, accessory, artwork or area rug, accessories are a wonderful way to infuse citrus colors into your home.

Repeat citrus colors throughout a room or home. By repeating or mapping the same or similar colors throughout a space you will help create an inviting and cohesive space.