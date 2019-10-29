When thinking of fall colors, perhaps red, yellow and orange come to mind. If you are looking to bring a sense of warmth and coziness to your space, using these warm fall colors is a great place to start.

Looking for ways to drop some fall colors into your decor? Here are some tips.

1. Think outside the box. Whether on a cabinet handle or a kitchen fixture, colored finishes can be a way to infuse warmer tones.

2. Mix and match. When it comes to colors, it’s OK to mix different tints, tones, shades and patterns.

3. Consider brass and copper. These finishes are strong choices when looking to add warmth.

4. Infuse accessories in warm colors. These include toss pillows and decorative home accents, such as books or small accessories.

Advertising

5. Look for opportunities to integrate warm colors through artwork.

6. Consider colors that have warm undertones, such as certain purples and blues.

7. Bring pops of warm color in otherwise neutral spaces.

8. Use color in unexpected areas of the home such as kitchens and bathrooms.

9. Pair warm colors with neutral color palettes such as taupe, white, black and brown.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.