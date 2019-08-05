Q: I plan to upgrade my kitchen faucet to a touchless model. I create a lot of in-home meals and this faucet will get a workout. On top of a heavy-duty model, what are some other working features to include in a touchless kitchen faucet?

A: Many new kitchen faucets fall into the “semiprofessional” category. Semipro faucets are a great choice for serious home chefs. As far as touchless kitchen faucets, I like a faucet that includes operating features like:

Control. Look for a quick-response on/off flow sensor that doesn’t slow down your routine. Also, choose a model that lets you set your desired temperature.

Hands off. The goal is to install a touchless faucet, which means you should have as little contact as possible with it.

A/C power. Plug-in-type faucets require a code-approved outlet under the sink, but no battery changes are needed. However, in case of a power failure, look for a touchless faucet with a manual override so you can still prepare a nice candlelight dinner.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”