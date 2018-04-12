Matthew Perry has quietly decamped from his sleek perch in the Bird Streets area of the Hollywood Hills.

Matthew Perry has quietly decamped from his sleek perch in the Bird Streets.

The actor of “Friends” fame has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood known for its bird-named streets in an off-market deal for $12.5 million.

Entered through a gated courtyard, the 1962 house has been extensively updated with American walnut and terrazzo floors, Makassar ebony built-ins and Gaggenau appliances. A below-ground home theater has velvet seats and 2-inch-thick windows that look into the depths of the infinity-edge swimming pool.

In 3,821 square feet of living space are a living room with a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master suite has a sliding wall of glass that leads to the grounds. Fire features and reflecting pools were added to enhance the outdoor living space, which includes a covered patio and pool deck.

Last year Perry, 48, moved on to Century City, California, paying $20 million for a full-floor penthouse unit at the Century building.

Known for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” the actor appeared last year as Ted Kennedy in the television miniseries “The Kennedys: Decline and Fall.”