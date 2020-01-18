Rapper French Montana is shooting for the stars in Hidden Hills. Four years after buying Selena Gomez’s Mediterranean mansion in the L.A. neighborhood for $3.3 million, he’s trying to double his money by listing it for $6.599 million.

The steep price hike reflects a bit of remodeling, as the rapper painted over Gomez’s bold tones of purple and turquoise and added a $400,000 recording studio in the guesthouse. Other amenities include a gym, movie theater and wine cellar.

The three-acre compound centers on a custom home of 7,800 square feet. Dark hardwood accents offset bright shades of white and tan in the expansive living spaces, which include a two-story great room, chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and formal dining room.

There’s a massage chair in the master suite, as well as a spa tub and steam shower. It’s one of five bedrooms along with six bathrooms across two stories.

Outside, hanging lights top a tile courtyard with a fountain. In the entertainer’s backyard, patios and lawns surround a swimming pool and spa. A dining cabana with a brick pizza oven and an elephant statue shrouded in ivy complete the scene.

A prolific mixtape artist, Montana has released more than a dozen during his career in addition to three studio albums — the most recent of which, “Montana,” dropped in 2019. His hits include “Pop That,” Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.”