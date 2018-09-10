A freestanding bathtub gives you the freedom to place the fixture in the middle of your bathroom, making it the focal point.

Q: I have an opportunity to design my bathroom from scratch since we are building a new house. While looking into bathtubs, I’ve noticed some that are called “freestanding” baths. I also noticed this type of bath is a high-end plumbing fixture. Can you please tell me what makes these tubs so special and why they are so expensive?

A: A freestanding bath is basically a self-supporting bathtub with finished sides inside and out. This means there is no need to build an enclosure around the tub or install the tub against a wall.

A freestanding bathtub gives you the freedom to place the fixture in the middle of your bathroom, making it the focal point.

With that in mind, many freestanding baths look more like a sculpture and less like a plumbing fixture. Solid-cast resin materials are often used to create them.

Freestanding baths are available in many shapes and sizes. Options can include bubble massage and heated surfaces.

