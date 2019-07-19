Producer-screenwriter Peter Casey, whose credits include such sitcom staples as “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier,” has put his custom home in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles up for sale at $7.998 million.

The traditional-style home sits on more than an acre of grounds where comedian-actor W.C. Fields once had a home. The former Fields residence was chopped into sections and moved in 1993 to Sylmar, where it was to be used as a child-care center, The Times previously reported. The current house, designed by Thane Roberts, was completed in 1995.

A two-story entry with a sweeping staircase sets the tone for the 6,602-square-foot interior. The lake-view formal living room features delicate molding, a fireplace and hardwood floors. A sunroom with wall-to-wall picture windows sits off the living area.

Dark wood paneling and an artistic plaster ceiling create visual interest in the library/den, which has another fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with two islands and a breakfast room. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine cellar.

A multi-room master suite with dual closets and a fireplace is among six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Outside, arbors wrapped in creeping vines add ambience to a dining patio. A stone-rimmed swimming pool and spa, a lakeside sitting area, a fireplace and lawn complete the setting.

Casey, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, worked as a writer on “The Jeffersons” before writing and producing scores of episodes of “Cheers.” He went on to co-create “Frasier” with writer-producers David Angell and David Lee.