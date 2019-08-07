By
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The fifth time’s a charm for actor Kevin Nealon. Following five relists over the last three years, the “SNL” alum and his wife, actress Susan Yeagley, have sold their Georgian-inspired Traditional home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $4.85 million.

That’s $150,000 less than the asking price, but $1.4 million more than he paid for the place in 2010, records show.

Found half a mile from the beach, the corner-lot estate boosts its curb appeal with plantation shutters and white-painted brick accents. Through a powder blue front door are 5,600 square feet of white oak floors, paneled walls, crown molding and elegant living spaces.

The master suite expands to a spacious deck with mountain views. (Jessica Sazo/TNS)
Across three stories of living space are seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas and a living room set beneath coffered ceilings. An indoor-outdoor family room adjoins a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a 12-foot center island.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a spa bathroom and spacious deck with mountain views. On the lower level, an entertainment area opens to a gym, kitchenette and three bedrooms.

Mature trees surround a grassy yard out back.

Nealon, 65, appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s and ’90s and had a five-year stint on the show hosting the “Weekend Update” sketch. He currently stars in the sitcom “Man with a Plan,” and his past credits include shows “Weeds” and “Hiller and Diller.”

