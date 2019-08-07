The fifth time’s a charm for actor Kevin Nealon. Following five relists over the last three years, the “SNL” alum and his wife, actress Susan Yeagley, have sold their Georgian-inspired Traditional home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $4.85 million.

That’s $150,000 less than the asking price, but $1.4 million more than he paid for the place in 2010, records show.

Found half a mile from the beach, the corner-lot estate boosts its curb appeal with plantation shutters and white-painted brick accents. Through a powder blue front door are 5,600 square feet of white oak floors, paneled walls, crown molding and elegant living spaces.

Across three stories of living space are seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, formal and informal dining areas and a living room set beneath coffered ceilings. An indoor-outdoor family room adjoins a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a 12-foot center island.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a spa bathroom and spacious deck with mountain views. On the lower level, an entertainment area opens to a gym, kitchenette and three bedrooms.

Mature trees surround a grassy yard out back.

Nealon, 65, appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s and ’90s and had a five-year stint on the show hosting the “Weekend Update” sketch. He currently stars in the sitcom “Man with a Plan,” and his past credits include shows “Weeds” and “Hiller and Diller.”