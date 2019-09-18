Baseball star turned television analyst Alex Rodriguez has cleared a base in the Hollywood Hills, selling his home there for $4.4 million.

The striking contemporary-style house, with walls of glass and horizontal louvers, was designed by architectural film Honnold & Rex and built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. More recently, it was redesigned to emphasize indoor-outdoor living.

A former Seattle Mariners star who retired from baseball two years ago, Rodriguez bought the property in 2014 from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The two-story home features an open-space floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard. A two-story living room lies at the heart of the house and has a textured block-wall fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island, custom cabinetry and a wine fridge. A media room sits off the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite takes in treetop and city-light views in two directions. An office, which doubles as another bedroom, takes in the backyard and surrounding hilltops through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a secluded sitting area. Hedges and tall palms create a natural privacy barrier.

Rodriguez, 44, was among the most dynamic players in baseball during his career, amassing 696 home runs and 3,115 hits across 22 seasons. The Mariners selected Rodriguez first overall in the 1993 MLB draft, and he debuted in the major leagues the following year at the age of 18. In 1996, he became the Mariners’ starting shortstop and also won the American League batting championship.

Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.