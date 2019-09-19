Retired third baseman Jeff Cirillo, who spent two seasons with the Seattle Mariners in the early 2000s, is selling his home in Medina. The property, located a few blocks from Lake Washington, is on the market for $3.18 million.

Shrouded in trees, the two-story spot is in the same ritzy enclave where Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates also own homes.

A wood-shingled exterior and column-framed entry give off Craftsman vibes, and the feel continues inside, where loads of lumber fill out the 4,100-square-foot floor plan. Wood-coffered ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich the living spaces, and wood also lines nearly all the windows and doors.

Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. The main level also adds a mud room, formal and informal dining areas and a chef’s kitchen with a massive center island.

Shades of tan take over on the second story, which offers a master suite with a spa tub and a movie theater with recessed lighting. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Splashes of flagstone pop up across the 0.35-acre grounds, lining a walkway in the front and a covered patio out back. A grassy lawn completes the scene.

Cirillo played for six different squads during his 14-year career and made All-Star teams with the Brewers and Rockies. In 1,617 games, the 49-year-old clocked 112 home runs and 727 RBIs.