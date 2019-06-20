Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and a onetime California gubernatorial candidate, has listed his home in the Hollywood Hills for sale at $2.995 million.

The contemporary-style house sits on a hillside lot with views of the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, downtown L.A. and, on a clear day, the ocean.

Built in 1977 and since renovated, the multistory home has Fleetwood pocket doors, skylights, a Bulthaup kitchen system, a media room and an office/den. A two-way fireplace divides the living and dining rooms. Oversize windows are oriented toward nearby landmarks.

Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie within the 3,660-square-foot interior. The master suite, which has a walk-in closet, opens directly to patio space. A small gym is in the separate guesthouse.

Villaraigosa, 66, served eight years as Los Angeles’ 41st mayor. Last year, he finished third in the primary for governor of California, behind eventual winner Gavin Newsom and businessman John Cox.

He bought the Hollywood Hills home in 2015 for about $2.5 million.