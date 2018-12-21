The Southern California home where Barrymore and then-husband Tom Green lived in the early 2000s has come on the market for $7.789 million.

Ray and Charleen Vega, owners of the legendary Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, bought the estate from Green, who retained the property in the divorce, in 2003 for about $2.8 million. The restaurateurs are asking $7.789 million for the home.

The walled and gated estate is in the Fryman Canyon area and once belonged to Hollywood talent manager Rudi Altobelli, whose clients included Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Built in 1940, the hacienda-style house of 6,400 square feet has beamed ceilings, colorful tile work, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Picture windows bring leafy views into the common rooms and the kitchen, which has been updated with custom cabinetry and a center island. In the lavish master bath, an atrium-style window ceiling keeps the eyes moving upward.

There are fireplaces in the wood-paneled family room, living room and master bedroom, as well in as a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. The guesthouse also holds a second full kitchen.

Outside, covered and uncovered patios overlook the leafy grounds, which have mature landscaping, gardens, creeping vines and a 400-year-old oak tree. There’s also a swimming pool.