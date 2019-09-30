Actress and singer Bridgit Mendler of Disney Channel fame has put her home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles on the market for $1.997 million.

The Traditional-style house, built in 1935 and well-maintained, is gated and sits high up from the street and has a view of the reservoir.

Past a covered brick front porch, the home opens to a little over 2,400 square feet of white-walled interior. A living room with a fireplace, a classic dining room with built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among living spaces. The vaulted-ceiling kitchen has been updated custom tile floors, an island and a window alcove.

The master suite lies upstairs and features a vintage shower and soaking tub topped by a skylight. Another bedroom has bonus space for an office.

Outside, the hedged property has multiple patios and a pergola-topped sitting area. A vegetable garden with raised planter beds sits above the back patio.

Mendler, 26, bought the house six years ago for $1.075 million, records show.

The actress-singer is known for her roles on the Disney Channel shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Good Luck Charlie.” More recently, she appeared on the series “Undateable” and “Nashville.”