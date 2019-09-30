By
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Actress and singer Bridgit Mendler of Disney Channel fame has put her home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles on the market for $1.997 million.

The Traditional-style house, built in 1935 and well-maintained, is gated and sits high up from the street and has a view of the reservoir.

Past a covered brick front porch, the home opens to a little over 2,400 square feet of white-walled interior. A living room with a fireplace, a classic dining room with built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among living spaces. The vaulted-ceiling kitchen has been updated custom tile floors, an island and a window alcove.

The master suite lies upstairs and features a vintage shower and soaking tub topped by a skylight. Another bedroom has bonus space for an office.

Outside, the hedged property has multiple patios and a pergola-topped sitting area. A vegetable garden with raised planter beds sits above the back patio.

Mendler, 26, bought the house six years ago for $1.075 million, records show.

The actress-singer is known for her roles on the Disney Channel shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Good Luck Charlie.” More recently, she appeared on the series “Undateable” and “Nashville.”

Neal J. Leitereg

Most Read Stories