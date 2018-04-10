Look for a low step-in with a wide door, easy-to-reach handrails and controls, and a multi-function hand shower.

Q: My husband and I plan to remodel our bathroom to make it age-friendly. Right now, we are planning to replace our existing tub with a walk-in shower. But, I do like taking baths and would like some information on the new walk-in bathtubs now available. Can you please tell me your thoughts on walk-in baths?

A: Just like a lot of walk-in shower stalls, most of today’s walk-in bathtubs can fit in the same space as a standard tub. This really helps on remodeling costs and cuts down on installation time.

As for the walk-in bath itself, I would recommend a model with a few basic features. Look for a low step-in with a wide door, easy-to-reach handrails and controls, a multi-function hand shower and fast drain technology.

For extra options, some models have bubble-massage air jets, heated surfaces and generous tub depth.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.