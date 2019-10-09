Have I mentioned how excited I am that it’s officially plaid season?

I could blame my obsession with plaid on my husband’s Scottish heritage, or perhaps it’s my background and admiration for sewing, quilting and weaving, where I see the true art that goes into creating the patterns.

Regardless, I am a year-round lover of plaid — tartan, gingham, check, houndstooth, tattersall — I will take them all! But the autumn and winter months are when this trendy but timeless textile gets the most attention.

The patterns found in plaids were originally crafted to serve as a marker for the different clans and families in Scotland. As colorful as the highlands themselves, plaid is now a popular fabric that has been reinvented over and over.

One of my favorite places to feature plaid is on tabletops. Pops of plaid can have a great impact on your table in plenty of spots. From seat cushions to accessories, the possibilities are endless. A plaid tablecloth makes for a bold foundation for your holiday tabletop. For a softer touch, mix and match table runners and napkins to create a look full of depth and texture.

A versatile way to bring this fantastic pattern into your home is with a classic throw blanket. Just think about curling up under a warm and stylish plaid, a cup of hot tea in your hand and your favorite fall scent burning nearby — pure cool-weather heaven. Besides the obvious comfort, plaid blankets are a beautiful addition to chair backs and sofas alike. And yes, you can mix plaids, so don’t be afraid to toss some plaid pillows in with your throw on your sofa or favorite chair.

There are so many ways to incorporate plaid into your home, from upholstery to bows and ornaments, even bookshelves. This is a pattern that won’t fade with the holidays — it will stick around all season to bring warmth and richness to your rooms.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.